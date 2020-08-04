Pasig residents told to bring valid IDs

BY JHON CASINAS

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said permits to leave premises (PLP) will not be required in the city, but residents need to bring valid identification cards when they go out or buy essential items.

“Para sa mga nagtatanong, hindi po required ang PLP dahil wala na tayong oras para mag distribute nito,” Sotto said.

The mayor, however, said residents have to bring a valid identification card with them whenever they need to leave their houses for essential purposes.

“Basta pag kailangan lumabas, magdala ng valid ID. At isa-isa lang tayong lalabas para bumili,” Sotto said.

“Kapag sa trabaho naman, dalhin ang company ID o kahit anong proof of employment,” he added.

President Duterte returned the quarantine status of Metro Manila and its neighboring provinces to modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) starting Tuesday until Aug. 18. (Jhon Casinas)

