‘Shoot-to-kill’ threat vs MECQ violators hit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY CHITO CHAVEZ • JOSEPH PEDRAJAS

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Tuesday said the shoot-to kill threat of a Quezon City official against violators of the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) protocols is improper and illegal.

DILG Undersecretary and spokesman Jonathan Malaya issued the statement after the threat was posted by Quezon City Task Force Disiplina (QCTF) head Ranulfo Ludovica.

Ludovica posted his threat at around 3 p.m. on August 3 but took it down before 6 p.m. on the same day.

In his Facebook post, Ludovica said: “Mula bukas shoot to kill na ang lalabag sa MECQ”.

Due to the surge of coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) cases, President Duterte placed Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite Laguna and Rizal under MECQ from August 4 to 18.

“We advise him to desist from issuing similar statements in the future,’’ Malaya said in a statement.

While discipline is one of the preventive measures to stop the transmission of COVID-19, Malaya stressed that “this must be enforced within the bounds of the law’’.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has also “condemned” a Ludovica’s Facebook post.

“Ang pahayag po ng pinuno ng Task Force Disiplina na si Konsehal Rannie Ludovica ay amin pong kinokondena. Ito po ay mali. It is inappropriate, it is irresponsible,” Belmonte said in a public briefing.

“Whatever is posted is personal and has absolutely no relationship whatsover with the policies, principles and programs of the city government,” she added.

Although she denounced Ludovica’s words, Belmonte said that she understands the latter’s “frustration,” saying the official is among the frontliners who see no hope in containing the spread of the virus despite the all-out effort being given by the government and health care workers.

In one of his Facebook posts, Ludovica uploaded a video where about a dozen of men were seen engaging in cockfight game.

Belmont said that Ludovica already asked for an apology and gave assurance that he would not do it again.

In a statement, Ludovica clarified that he made the post as he was “dismayed” about Metro Manila’s return to MECQ.

Ludovica said that “for clarification, there was no policy issued by the local government of Quezon City” about shoot-to-kill order.

“Nagmula ang nasabing personal na Facebook post ng inyong lingkod sa aking pagkadismaya sa pagbalik natin mula sa GCQ to MECQ. Patuloy na tumataas ang bilang ng COVID- 19 sa lungsod at buong bansa dahil sa kawalan ng disiplina ng karamihan sa ating mga mamamayan at paglabag nila sa batas,” he explained.

comments