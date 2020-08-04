Tricycles, e-trikes, pedicabs allowed to operate in Manila

BY MINKA TIANGCO

Tricycles, e-trikes, and pedicabs will be allowed to ply the streets of Manila even as the country’s capital city is under the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) from August 4 to 18, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno announced Tuesday morning.

Moreno, a pedicab driver himself before joining showbiz and politics, said if he did not allow the three-wheeled vehicles to operate in the city for two weeks, thousands of displaced drivers will starve.

His directive will likewise help the employees in Manila, especially frontline health workers, to have easy access to transportation, as other modes of public transport are suspended under MECQ.

Per IATF guidelines, the operation of tricycles are subject to the rules of the local government unit and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

“Aking pinapayagan ang lahat ng pedicab, e-trike at tricycle na mapaghanapbuhay sa panahon ng MECQ,” Domagoso said in a speech before the city’s coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) safety marshalls.

“Maghanap buhay kayo sa tatlong gulong. Mayroon lang akong pakikisuyo: tupdin natin ang panawagan ng IATF,” he added.

The Manila mayor said only one passenger per vehicle will be allowed. Both the driver and passenger must wear face masks in compliance to the city ordinance.

