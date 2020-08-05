2 Filipinos among dead in Beirut explosions

By ARGYLL GEDUCOS * ROY MABASA

The Philippines will continue repatriating its citizens in Lebanon after the twin deadly blasts in Beirut that left at least 78 people dead and thousands injured, including Filipinos, Malacañang said Wednesday

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque made the statement after the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced that two Filipinos died and eight others were injured while 11 others are missing following the explosions at the Port of Beirut in Lebanon.

The Filipino casualties were in the homes of their employers during the explosions, according to the DFA.

In an interview with CNN Philippines on Wednesday, Roque said the Philippine government will evacuate the Filipinos in Lebanon who wish to be brought home.

“I think the government will continue with its repatriation of nationals who wish to be evacuated from the area. Lebanon, as we know, is war-torn,” he said.

“We’ve issued a series of advisories against working in Lebanon. I believe the DFA will intensify our efforts to bring home our kababayan in that war-torn area,” he added.

The DFA said the Philippine Embassy in Lebanon is in touch with the Filipino community there to assess the situation and provide assistance to those who were affected.

Videos of the massive explosions that rocked Beirut circulated in social media on Tuesday. While the cause is unclear, the Lebanese government said “highly explosive materials” were stored at the blast site.

Lebanon Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi told a local TV station that the blast could have been caused by the detonation of more than 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stored in a warehouse at the dock after its confiscation from a cargo ship in 2014.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported at least 78 deaths and 4,000 injuries in the explosions and fire. Videos of the aftermath that were posted on social media showed people bleeding amid the dust and rubble.

Flying debris, holes in walls and furniture, and damaged homes and cars were seen in various videos uploaded online.

The DFA said Filipinos in Lebanon who will need assistance may reach the Philippine Embassy through the following: Telephones – +961-3859430, +961-81334836, +961-71474416, +961-70681060 and +961-70858086; E-mail – beirutpe@gmail.com, or at Facebook – Philippine Embassy in Lebanon.

