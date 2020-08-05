2 Filipinos dead, 6 others hurt in massive Beirut blasts

By ROY C. MABASA*

Two Filipinos were killed and six others were injured in the two massive explosions that rocked the Port of Beirut in Lebanon, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Wednesday.

“Per latest reports from the Philippine Embassy 2 Filipinos have been reported killed and 6 injured. All were in their employers’ homes during the explosion,” the DFA said in an updated statement.

According to DFA estimates, there are approximately 33,000 Filipinos in Lebanon, 75 percent of whom are concentrated in the Greater Beirut area.

In an earlier statement, the DFA said the Philippine Embassy in Beirut is in touch with the Filipino community to assess the situation and provide assistance to any affected Filipinos.

It rectified its earlier statement stating that no Filipinos have been reported injured or killed by the explosion.

The Tuesday blast in Beirut sent a giant mushroom cloud into the sky, flattening much of the port and damaging buildings covering a wide radius of the city.

Lebanese authorities are still investigating the cause of the explosion.

The DFA said Filipinos in Lebanon who will need assistance may reach the Philippine Embassy through the following: Telephones – +961-3859430, +961-81334836, +961-71474416, +961-70681060 and +961-70858086; E-mail – beirutpe@gmail.com, or at Facebook – Philippine Embassy in Lebanon.

