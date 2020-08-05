73 aliens, 3 Pinoys arrested for illegal online gambling

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY LIEZEL BASA IÑIGO

CAMP MARCELO A. ADDURU, Tuguegarao City – Around 73 Chinese nationals and three Filipinos were arrested Tuesday for engaging in illegal online gambling activities in Sta. Ana, Cagayan, officials said on Wednesday.

Police Regional director Brig. General Crizaldo Nieves said the operation at Villa Saturnina Hotel and Resort in Sitio Rafat, Brgy. Rapuli was conducted by members of the Regional Intelligence Division led by Lt. Col. Dante Lubos, and the Cagayan Provincial Police under Col. Ariel Quilang.

Nieves said the OFA Cagayan Estate Developer Corporation office, which is registered and accredited as real estate developers was used by the owner, Frank Yu, as front for their illegal online gambling.

Nieves said the real estate company has no permit or license to operate an online gambling.

Authorities are now hunting the owner who was not present during the operation.

Confiscated during the operation were 48 computer laptops, eight computer desktops, one mother server, two inverter, eight extension wires and one router which they were used in their illegal activities. (Liezle Basa Inigo)

comments