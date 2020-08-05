Alapags expect another child

By JONAS TERRADO

San Miguel Alab Pilipinas coach Jimmy Alapag and wife LJ Moreno announced on their social media accounts Wednesday that they are expecting another child.

The couple made the surprise revelation in their latest YouTube video, to the delight of their children who ran all over the house after Moreno explained the results of her pregnancy test.

They also got a warm response from their parents and relatives upon telling them the news through phone.

“Based on our family’s track record, the best things in life really are unplanned. We’re all honestly still in shock, but are definitely so excited to welcome another baby into our family!” the couple said.

The Alapags, who tied the knot in 2010, have three children — adopted son Ian, Keona and Calen.

Alapag and Moreno revealed in a vlog last November their story of how Ian was adopted from the Grace to be Born shelter in Pasig City.

Keona became the couple’s first daughter when she was born in 2014 before Moreno gave birth to Calen three years later.

