American fugitive arrested in Batangas

BY JEFFREY DAMICOG

An American long wanted for crimes in the United States was arrested by authorities on Wednesday in Batangas, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said.

DOJ Undersecretary Markk Perete, who has supervision over the Bureau of Immigration, identified the American fugitive as Peter Alex Drier.

“Said individual is an undocumented alien and a fugitive from justice with an outstanding warrant issued by the San Diego Police Department in California for charges of assault with a deadly weapon, and simple assault,” the DOJ spokesman said.

The operation, according to Perete, was jointly conducted by the BI’s Fugitives Search Unit and the Batangas police.

The spokesman said the American will be undergoing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests to determine if he has the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Subject will remain in the temporary custody of the Batangas Police pending the result of his swab test,” Perete said.

“He may be subject to deportation provided no criminal complaints in the Philippines be found against him,” he added. (Jeffrey Damicog)

