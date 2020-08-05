Boy missing in Davao City flooding

BY IVY TEJANO

DAVAO CITY – A three-year-old boy went missing after he jumped into an inland waterway in Barangay Ula in Tugbok District amid the heavy downpour in the city on Tuesday afternoon.

Members of the Tugbok Police Station conducted a search-and-rescue operation for the boy.

Initial police revealed that the boy, along with his sibling, took a wash and later jumped into a deep inland waterway that is connected to a river.

Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) said in its official Facebook page that due to the continuous moderate to heavy rain, water level increased in upland areas.

The Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Centers (BDRRMC) along the Talomo River channels in Talomo District forced residents in the area, particularly in Talomo Proper, to evacuate to safer ground.

Responding authorities reminded the evacuees to still observe physical distancing, while Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte ordered the City Health Office (CHO) to immediately provide them face masks.

The Davao City government through the CDRRMO evacuated around 600 individuals affected by flooding in Barangay Talomo Proper to Our Lady of Lourdes Parish at Central Park Bangkal.

Around 100 individuals living in nearby Talomo River were also evacuated to Talomo Proper Barangay Hall. (Ivy Tejano)

