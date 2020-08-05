GAB to Abueva: Tame your court antics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JONAS TERRADO

Games and Amusements Board Chairman Baham Mitra is urging Calvin Abueva to get away from the antics once his indefinite suspension is lifted by the PBA.

Mitra said the government’s regulatory body for professional sports whenever the PBA decided to reinstate the Phoenix Super LPG star who has been banned since June 2019 for separate misconducts.

“He’s a very good player, very athletic, prolific at saka malaking tulong sa team,” Mitra said during his appearance in Tuesday’s online session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

“Pero sana naman mag-tame down na ng konti. Hindi na tama yung ginagawa niya, nakakasakit na siya. Baka mamaya makainjure siya ng player at magkaproblema pa yung livelihood nila. Sana mag-comply din siya,” added Mitra.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial suspended Abueva for making a lewd gesture at a female fan against Blackwater and for hitting TNT KaTropa import Terrence Jones with a clothesline.

Abueva has since made attempts to change his ways by taking part in outreach activities and undergoing psychological tests as part of conditions set by Marcial.

The former San Sebastian star was already allowed to join Phoenix practices late last year but there’s still no word if his reinstatement will happen sooner than later.

Phoenix coach Louie Alas said over the weekend that he expects the same aggressive but more controlled version of Abueva.

comments