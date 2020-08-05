Gov’t eyes local production of face shields

BY GENALYN KABILING

The government is planning to promote the local production of face shields that will provide the people an extra layer of protection from the coronavirus infection.

According to Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, wearing a face shield can provide 99 percent protection from virus exposure if accompanied by other measures like wearing of face mask, practicing one-meter distancing from others, and washing hands regularly.

A face shield, often used in healthcare settings, is a curved clear plastic barrier that provides full face protection.

“Ang gusto natin magkaroon kayo ng local production of masks talaga ngayon. Ganun din sa face shields. We are trying to get whatever government agency that can come up and help in the production of face shields,” Nograles said during the “Kapihan sa Manila Bay” forum Wednesday.

He said Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) may also produce easy do-it-yourself modules for the creation of face shields. He said materials on step-by-step process can be posted online so people can learn how to make their own protective gear.

“Put in the internet, popularize it, propagate the step-by-step process, information dissemination sa ating mga kababayan so they are also able to do it yourself ng mga face shields, apart from ensuring na mayroon tayong supply ng face shields dito sa ating mga local markets din,” he said.

Nograles said the government has received advice from experts about implement the “combination” of face shields, masks and social distancing to reduce virus exposure especially whenever people step out of their homes.

“Ang bagong report nga sa amin ng mga experts, if wearing a face shield together with a face mask plus social distancing equals 99 percent protection, susugal ka pa ba ng less than that?,” he said. (Genalyn Kabiling)

