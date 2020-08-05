Jerry Yan has fans going gaga over his ‘ageless’ body

BY JOJO P. PANALIGAN

“Meteor Garden” star Jerry Yan may be 43 years old, but he still has physique that could give men half his age a run for their money.

The Taiwanese actor-model is trending on Twitter for a 30-second scene that shows him immersed half-naked in a bathtub.

The scene is from the premiere episode of his new series “Count Your Lucky Stars.”

“The older you get, the yummier you become,” read one comment.

“How old is he again?” read another, obviously impressed how the star remains so fit and with well-defined abdominal muscles.

“Count Your Lucky Stars” premieres this month.

