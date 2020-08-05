Man kills, buries stepmom in Negros

BY GLAZYL MASCULINO

BACOLOD CITY – A man surrendered to the police two days after killing his stepmother at Sitio Paniquion, Barangay Jerusalem in Cadiz City, Negros Occidental over the weekend, officials said Wednesday.

Angelito Sibuyan, 46, yielded to the authorities and led them to a pit near a riverbank where he buried his stepmother identified as 62-year-old Andiolina Sibuyan.

Lt. Col. Robert Mansueto, city police chief, said the suspect, who was reportedly drunk on Saturday, choked to death the victim after he reportedly got irked on her.

Sibuyan appeared at the police station two days after he committed the crime, the city police chief added.

Mansueto said the suspect dug the pit when he was accompanied by the police to the area, where the victim’s decomposing body was found on Monday.

He said the suspect chose to remain under police custody because he feared for his life. (Glazyl Masculino)

