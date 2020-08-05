NBI told to check weapons, ammunition storage

BY JEFFREY DAMICOG

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) was advised on Wednesday to inspect its storage for weapons and ammunition to avoid the fate suffered by Lebanon.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said he will give the directive in the wake of the deaths of two Filipinos in the blasts in Beirut’s warehouse.

“I have no personal knowledge about the presence of any dangerous materials at the NBI compound,” the secretary said.

“Just the same, I’ll instruct them to take all necessary precautions in their armory,” Guevarra assured.

A Friday the 13th explosion took place in August 2000 at the NBI’s Special Investigation Division (SID) office and it had been blamed to the lack of care in storing explosive materials seized from raids.

The NBI blast, it was recalled, resulted in the death of seven persons – lawyer Wilfredo Lucido, executive officer of the NBI’s special investigation division; senior agent Arnel Asul; special investigators Fidel Uson and Sonny Ibrahim; and civilian agents Judy San Miguel, Alex Rodriguez and Coni Pangalandan.

Aside from them, 12 other persons were injured during the said explosion. (Jeffrey Damicog)

