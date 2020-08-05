PBA teams may hold workouts in GCQ areas

By JONAS TERRADO

With Metro Manila and four surrounding provinces under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine, several teams have explored the possibility of holding team workouts in areas under General Community Quarantine.

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Meralco said they have discussed the option after the return of team practices in professional sports were put on hold following the reimplementation of the MECQ regulations in NCR, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal last Tuesday.

“We are looking at the possibility of moving our workouts to a GCQ area, but nothing is decided,” Ginebra coach Tim Cone said Wednesday, adding that a decision will be determined by the financial aspect of such arrangement.

“It will depend on how it all works financially,” added Cone.

Meralco mentor Norman Black said the Bolts management also pondered on taking their workouts elsewhere.

“No definite answer for you right now. But the possible option is being discussed with management,” Black told Tempo.

Holding workouts in GCQ locations will require teams to observe the bubble concept, much like in the ongoing restart of the NBA season in Orlando where all 22 teams are required to stay at Disney World.

While Ginebra and Meralco are open to the idea, other ballclubs are more inclined to wait for the government to lift the MECQ protocols.

MECQ regulations in Mega Manila will last until Aug. 18, but there’s still room for the government to extend the quarantine guideline if things don’t improve by that time.

“As of now, it looks like what makes the most sense for Alaska is to wait for MECQ to be lifted,” Cariaso said.

San Miguel Beer team manager Gee Abanilla said the Beermen are likely to play the waiting game.

“Malamang hintayin na lamg muna namin matapos ang MECQ sa NCR,” Abanilla said.

PBA teams are required to undergo swab tests before being allowed to resume practices. But the procedure has been delayed following the MECQ decision.

