She can’t reach her peak

BY RICA CRUZ

Hi Doc Rica,

Currently in a relationship and sexually active. Masasabi kong I have significant experience pero my current girlfriend was a virgin when we met. Our problem is that she never reaches orgasm. Kahit anong gawin namin and no matter how much she enjoys it, she does not seem to reach her peak. I did some research on pre-orgasmic and anorgasmia but I don’t really know if that is what she is going through.

Thank you

Full Glass

Hello Full Glass,

Para aligned tayo sa ating mga understanding, ang pagiging “pre-orgasmic” ay hindi masyadong nakakapagdefine ng situation na ganito. Anorgasmia, on the other hand is the catch-all term for those who regularly experience difficulty reaching orgasm and feeling distressed about it. Ang anorgasmia ay nagka-characterize sa mga sumusunod:

Never pang naka experience ng orgasm.

Pwedeng naka experience na ng orgasm in the past pero hindi ngayon.

Nakakaexperience lang ng orgasm under certain conditions, circumstances or stimulation.

Hindi nakakaexperience ng orgasm in any situation with any partner.

Merong iba’t ibang possible causes ang anorgasmia na pwedeng medication or substance use, stress or pwede din namang relationship issues. Hindi pa naman huli ang lahat at pwede namang magkaroon pa rin ng orgasmic future ahead. Pwedeng mag-move forward with exploring your body, experimenting with some sex toys or relaxation, meditation.

Challenging ang first orgasm sa isang babae dahil ito ay isang learned behavior at iba iba ang mga nakakapagpa-orgasm sa isang babae. It takes time to be confident to reach orgasm din. Currently, if your girlfriend is still enjoying sex kahit wala pa yung orgasm, maybe you need to be patient with her. Process din ito for her and dahil nga from no experience sya, don’t worry, it will come! Always enjoy, but always be safe.

With Love and Lust,

Doc Rica

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psy­chologist, Sex and Relation­ships Therapist, and Sex Educa­tor. Follow her at facebook.com/TheSexyMind and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG.

