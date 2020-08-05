Teacher TV

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY NESTOR CUARTERO

*

JUST A THOUGHT: “When the student is ready, the teacher will appear.”— Lao T’zu

*

READY TO HELP: The shutdown on July 10 of ABS-CBN may be a bitter pill to swallow for management, stars and staff of the country’s largest broadcasting network, yet it has not doused off the company’s desire to help the youth of our country.

Network recently offered its transmission facilities to help government air educational programs in the coming school year, which will see a shift from traditional classroom education to distance learning.

The shuttered broadcast network said it wanted to help government deliver education to students while the country deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

ABS-CBN has, in its library of past and present shows, the likes of educational programs “Matanglawin,” “Hirayamanawari,” “Sineskwela,” “Bayani.”

In fact, an entire channel, the Knowledge Channel, airs nothing but educational shows.

These programs can be used as alternative teaching modules in the country’s public and private schools.

“We are offering the use of our transmission network to broadcast educational programs all over the country,” ABS-CBN said in a statement.

*

OVER 1,000 VIDEOS: ABS-CBN also said it is offering government the use of all the educational programs it produced over the past 20 years.

Knowledge Channel has produced more than 1,000 educational videos cleared by the Department of Education.

Under its distance learning plan, the DepEd will deliver lessons to students through TV, radio, print and digital modules, and online platforms.

Public schools are scheduled to open on Aug. 24.

Private schools are allowed to start earlier.

comments