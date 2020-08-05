Wanted NPA official killed in Laguna clash

BY DANNY ESTACIO

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna – A high-ranking official of the New People’s Army (NPA) with a P3.8-million reward on his head was killed along with two other rebels in an encounter with encounter with government forces on Tuesday.

Police Regional Office director Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao identified the dead rebel as Dioscorro Cello, alias Ka Termo, who was the platoon leader of the Laguna-Quezon of the Melito Glor Command, (MGC-MRGU), Southern Tagalog Region (STR) and general secretary of Cesar Batrallo Command.

Danao said the two other slain rebels were identified only as certain Ka Omar/Efren and Ka Danny/Mar/Rey.

Initial report claimed that the rebels were killed at sitio Balatkahoy, Barangay San Antonio on Kalayaan, Laguna.

Elements of the PNP Regional Mobile Force Batallion (Region 4A) were implementing Oplan Dirty Dozen 2020 at dawn Tuesday when they encountered around 40 armed NPA rebels. (Danny Estacio)

