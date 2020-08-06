Remolino stays positive despite misfortune

By Kristel Satumbaga

Kim Remolino’s faith and competitive spirit never wavered despite losing his possessions – including his pricey racing bikes – to a fire accident last month.

The 19-year-old triathlete, who won silver at last year’s Southeast Asian Games, said he chose to move forward by helping his family rebuild their house while continuing his training for future races.

“Actually po it didn’t really affect me that much kasi I know na lahat nung nawalang mga bagay po is mapapalitan naman po,” said Remolino. “I’m actually happy nga po kasi walang casualties during the fire.”

Remolino’s house in Talisay, Cebu was burned to the ground, forcing him and his family to seek shelter at his grandparents’ house.

It didn’t stop him from resuming his training. He sought permission from the City Hall so that he could run outdoors due to quarantine restrictions brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

He hasn’t trained on the bike yet, but is looking forward once he receives new bikes from his sponsors.

Despite the global health crisis putting sporting events on hold, Remolino is looking forward to qualifying to the national team that would compete in next year’s SEA Games to be held in Vietnam.

“Yun po ang pinagtutuunan ko ng pansin as of now. Aside from that, wala naman po akong naging masyadong problema,” he said.

