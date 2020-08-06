Davao lifts ban on religious activities

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

DAVAO CITY – Churches in Davao City can now conduct of Holy Mass services on Sundays, Mayor Sara Duterte said.

During live interview over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5), Duterte said as the local government further eased its restrictions, the ban on all religious activities on Sundays during the extended modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) period is also lifted.

This will be the first time that the churches can resume Sunday religious activities since the lockdown was imposed last March 2020, which prohibited mass gatherings to stem the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Antonio L. Colina IV)

comments