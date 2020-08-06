Exiting LPA still affects Luzon, other regions

BY ELLALYN DE VERA-RUIZ

The trough or extension of a low pressure area (LPA) west of the Philippines may still affect Southern Luzon, Bicol Region, Visayas, and Mindanao within 24 hours.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said the LPA at 435 kilometers west-southwest of Puerto Princesa City was expected to leave the country’s area of responsibility on Thursday.

However, its extension may still bring scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Quezon province, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan, Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Masbate, Visayas, and Mindanao.

PAGASA advised those in high-risk areas to remain alert for possible floods or landslides during heavy or prolonged rainfall.

Based on the weather bureau’s extended weather outlook, the southwest monsoon or “habagat” may bring rain showers or thunderstorms over Metro Manila from Friday until Sunday. (Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz)

