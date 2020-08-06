Fake cigarettes, N95 masks seized in Bulacan warehouse

BY BETHEENA UNITE

Customs agents confiscated on Wednesday some R80 million worth of counterfeit cigarettes and face masks during a raid on a warehouse in Marilao, Bulacan.

A total of 1,000 master cases of cigarettes bearing brands like Marlboro premium cigarettes, which are believed to be fake, were found stored in a warehouse located in Barangay Sta. Rosa, Marilao. The raid also yielded 648 boxes of fake N95 masks designed with logos of famous luxury fashion brands. According to the bureau, the raid came after receiving an intelligence report that counterfeit goods are stored in the warehouse.

Armed with a letter of authority (LOA) signed by Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero, a team from the enforcement and intelligence divisions of the bureau raided the warehouse on August 5. The seized items were later transported to the Enforcement and Security Service-Security Coral located at the Port of Manila for further inventory and investigation. (Betheena Unite)

