Ginebra honors health workers in new logo

By WAYLON GALVEZ

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel coach Tim Cone and guard LA Tenorio have commended the company’s decision to honor the health workers with a special logo.

San Miguel Corporation, which owns Ginebra and two other teams in the PBA, released recently a commemorative edition label with a colorful design that shows doctors and nurses – people who are literally at the ‘frontline’ in the fight against COVID-19.

“I think the company and RSA (SMC president and CEO Ramon S. Ang) have been brilliant in their attempts to ease the burden of the frontliners,” said Cone in a text message.

Since the country’s fight against the virus early this year, SMC is among the giant companies that have been generous in providing support on the needs of Filipinos – from financial assistance to hospitals and the frontline workers to a variety of food for the poor.

Tenorio said he fully supports the company’s latest move to pay homage to the new ‘heroes’ in this pandemic period.

“I’m 100 percent (agree),” said Tenorio, who – like his other teammates and fellow PBA players – has done his share in donating to those who are in need. “Ang galing ng ginawa nila during this time of pandemic. Remembrance na yan.”

The logo of Ginebra is one of the most recognizable designs in the country done by national artist Fernando Amorsolo – a design with St. Michael the Archangel over a defeated devil popularly known as ‘Marca Demonio’ among locals.

Ginebra governor Alfrancis Chua, who is also the SMC Sports Director, said the design received positive feedback. He said it’s possible for the team to use the logo in the PBA.

“Sa ngayon wala pa naman napaguusapan na ganyan, wala pa naman kasing PBA. Although possible yan,” said Chua.

