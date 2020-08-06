Manila back to 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY JOSEPH PEDRAJAS

The local government of Manila is now implementing an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew hours following the reimposition of modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in the National Capital Region.

Under Ordinance No. 8658 recently signed by Mayor Isko Moreno, curfew hours will automatically change depending on the quarantine status imposed by the national government.

During ECQ and MECQ, residents will not be allowed to go outside their houses from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. without valid reason, while during general community quarantine, they are not allowed during the curfew hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Aside from the said restriction, the city also enforces an odd-even scheme for market goers.

Those with quarantine passes ending in odd numbers will be allowed to leave their houses from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays.

Meanwhile, those with quarantine passes ending in even numbers can go out in public from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

comments