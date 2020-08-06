Pacquiao’s son, Michael, making waves in ‘rapping’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kristel Satumbaga

Manny Pacquiao’s son, Michael, is carving his own niche – not in boxing, but in music.

Michael was currently featured in the YouTube channel of Wish 107.5, a popular FM radio station showcasing artists singing inside the “Wish Bus.”

The 18-year-old sang his own rap song titled “Hate”, which is part of his debut album, “Dreams.”

The YouTube video, posted only last Wednesday, has already garnered more than 1 million views and more than 7,000 comments in less than 24 hours.

It also trended on Twitter, gaining mostly positive responses from the public.

“He has a tongue that throws words as fast as his father’s jabs,” one viewer commented.

“Now, this is what you call pure talent,” another viewer commented.

Michael’s passion for rapping can be seen in his YouTube channel, which has 251,000 subscribers.

Michael is the second of the five siblings. Older brother Jimuel is currently following their father’s footsteps as a boxer.

comments