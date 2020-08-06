Public warned vs ‘misbranded’ face masks

By RICHA NORIEGA

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned the public against purchasing “misbranded” face masks in foreign characters.

In an advisory Wednesday, the FDA released the following misbranded face masks that are labeled in foreign characters:

Misbranded Fu Lee Bang disposable mask in foreign characters. Misbranded Flag World face mask in foreign characters. Misbranded mask in foreign characters.

According to the FDA Act of 2009, a device is deemed misbranded if any word, statement, or other information required is not understandable by an ordinary individual under customary conditions of purchase and use.

“The above-mentioned products are considered misbranded and the manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, offering of sale, distribution, transfer, non-consumer use, promotion, advertising, or sponsorship of any health product that is misbranded is prohibited,” the FDA said.

The agency said that all FDA regional field offices and regulatory enforcement units in coordination with the law enforcement agencies and local government units are requested that these products are not sold or made available in the market.

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) is also urged to restrain the entry of these misbranded products, the FDA added.

