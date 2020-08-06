Rody thanks cops for selfless service in pandemic

BY GENALYN KABILING

President Duterte has called on policemen to stay “pandemic-resilient” by observing safety and health protocols to avoid the coronavirus infection.

The President issued the reminder after thanking the brave policemen for their selfless service in the fight against the pandemic during the 119th anniversary of Police Service Thursday.

“I likewise extend our appreciation for your selfless service as frontliners in our fight against COVID-19 pandemic. I ask you to ensure that the PNP will remain pandemic-resilient by adopting protective protocols in the new normal,” he said in a video message.

The President also commended the policemen for their contributions to keep peace and order in the country and asked them to continue to serve with honor and justice. He cited that the brave men and women of the police force have been the “vanguard of peace and order” across the country. (Genalyn Kabiling)

