US Open winners face $850,000 pay cut as virus bites

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW YORK (AFP) – The winners of this year’s US Open singles titles will receive an $850,000 paycut as the tournament feels the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said Wednesday.

In a statement, the US Open said this year’s event, which is taking place without fans, would have a total compensation of $53.4 million compared with about $57 million in 2019.

The winners of the mens’s and women’s singles would receive $3 million each compared to $3.85 million apiece in 2019.

But players in the first rounds will receive a pay bump in recognition of the financial hardship during a season that has been decimated by COVID-19.

First round players will receive $61,000 this year, compared to $58,000 in 2019. Money for the second and third rounds remains unchanged at $100,000 and $163,000 respectively.

The USTA said it will also make available $7.6 million to provide monetary assistance to players who have seen earning opportunities stymied by tennis’s near-five-month shutdown.

The USTA had previously contributed $1 million to the sport’s Player Relief Program, but is now making an additional $6.6 million available.

The funds will be allocated equally between the WTA and ATP tours, with each organization determining how they will be distributed to players, the USTA said in a statement.

comments