Zsa Zsa Padilla finishes virtual training on organic farming

BY REGINA MAE PARUNGAO

Actress-singer Zsa Zsa Padilla just finished an online training session on organic farming. She underwent the virtual seminar on July 25 to 26, as per her Instagram post.

Among the topics discussed were how to produce organic fertilizers, vegetables and “vermicompost.”

As she can’t wait to apply the lessons she learned, Zsa Zsa took time and thanked those who pursue organic farming noting how hard it is.

“Thank you to all kinds of [farmers] who work hard to make sure we have produce on our tables,” she added.

Along with Zsa Zsa, her farm’s female head farmer also joined the two-day seminar from home.

“I know we have a long way to go but I’m passionate about learning and super inspired about the many possibilities of organic farming,” she said.

Zsa Zsa first took a crash course on farming enterprise in December 2018 to prepare for her now-open Esperanza Farms in Lucban, Quezon.

