Couple producing marijuana oil nabbed

    August 7, 2020

     

    BY ZALDY COMANDA

     

     

    TABUK CITY, Kalinga – A couple allegedly involved in producing marijuana oil and two other drug personalities was arrested in simultaneous anti- drug operations by joint elements of Tabuk City Police Station, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, and Philippine Army.

    Tabuk City police chief Radino Belly said they, armed with a search warrant, raided the store owned by couple Merlyn Guimba Cardenas, 36, listed as “Regional Top 10 Illegal Drugs Personality (RTTIDP)”, and Kenneth Wanas Cardenas, 34, a farmer, in Barangay Lacnog, Tabuk City.

