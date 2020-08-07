Couple producing marijuana oil nabbed

- Home
BY ZALDY COMANDA
TABUK CITY, Kalinga – A couple allegedly involved in producing marijuana oil and two other drug personalities was arrested in simultaneous anti- drug operations by joint elements of Tabuk City Police Station, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, and Philippine Army.
Tabuk City police chief Radino Belly said they, armed with a search warrant, raided the store owned by couple Merlyn Guimba Cardenas, 36, listed as “Regional Top 10 Illegal Drugs Personality (RTTIDP)”, and Kenneth Wanas Cardenas, 34, a farmer, in Barangay Lacnog, Tabuk City.