Enjoy, but practice safe sex

BY RICA CRUZ

*

Hi Doc Rica,

I wanted to meet up with this guy I met on tinder for sex. Pero nag-lockdown so hindi kami agad nakapagkita. So when it was GCQ na I met up with him and had our long overdue sex. Medyo rough and I enjoyed it naman. Pero it was rough enough na dumugo ako. Hindi naman ako virgin or first timer. Kailangan ko bang magpacheck up sa doctor para dito?

Thank you,

Binocular

Hello Binocular,

It is not clear kung ang bleeding mo ay coming from your vagina or maaari din namang anal bleeding ito. Normal to bleed after your first time having vaginal sex pero yung mga susunod ay pwedeng dahil sa iba’t ibang dahilan. Pero kahit pa anong dahilan ng bleeding na ito, best pa rin to seek the advise of a health care provider para mas ma-diagnose kung ano talaga ang cause ng pagdudugo.

Kung anal bleeding naman, baka dahil ito sa tear or punit sa lining ng rectum or butas ng puwet. Kung anal bleeding, kakailanganing mag-abstain from sex dahil mas mataas ang risk for sexually transmitted infection and further damage.

Vaginal bleeding may be caused by dryness, friction and lack of lubrication. Madali naman itong mapapansin dahil na din sabi mo that you had rough sex. Although to be on the safe side, kailangan mong magpatingin sa doctor to eliminate other causes that may be more serious like STIs or even cancer.

Moving forward, you need to check whether you think this type of sexual activity may be sustainable or something you enjoy doing all the time. This may be a one time thing but it is also critical to tell your sexual partner when you feel any form of discomfort during sex. Explore, communicate about your boundaries, enjoy but always be safe.

With Love and Lust,

Doc Rica

*

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, and Sex Educator. Follow her at facebook.com/TheSexyMind and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG.

