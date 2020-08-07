Ex-cop, pal found dead in Pangasinan

BY LIEZLE BASA INIGO

PANGASINAN – Police Regional Office 1 (PRO1) director Brig. Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. has ordered an investigation into the death of a former cop and his companion whose bodies were found in a creek at Sitio Macau, Barangay Killo, Sison, here.

Azurin directed the Pangasinan police director to establish the identities of the suspects and the motive behind the killing of former Staff Sgt. Alvin John Eleazar and his right-hand man Ariel Alcantara Padilla.

The two victims both bore bullet wounds in the head when their bodies were found on July 26, two days after Eleazar was reported missing.

The body of Eleazar was only identified and claimed by his parents on August 6, police said.

Sison chief of police Maj. Resty Ventenilla said Eleazar, 31, was a former intelligence operative of La Union Police, who got involved in a robbery case and in a shooting incident. He was dismissed from the service in December 2019.

The family of the victims did not want to issue any statement on the incident, according to probers. (Liezle Basa Inigo)

