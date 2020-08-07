Iloilo City halts return of repatriates

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY TARA YAP

ILOILO CITY – With rising clustered cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Iloilo City government has brought back curfew Friday while it temporarily stopped the return of returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and locally stranded individuals (LSIs).

“Cases are going up during this period and I want our personnel to focus on the problem,” said Mayor Jerry Treñas.

Curfew hours are back to 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily as Treñas supplemented the August 4 order that reinstated the liquor ban.

This came as 32 new COVID- 19 cases emerged at Iloilo City Fish Port and increased the total number of COVID-19 infections to 64 cases. (Tara Yap)

comments