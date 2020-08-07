Isabela mayor and 2 family members infected with virus

BY LIEZLE BASA INIGO

ISABELA – The city of Ilagan was placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) for a week starting Thursday after Mayor Jose Marie Diaz and two of his family members were infected with coronavirus.

Diaz, who is asymptomatic, issued an executive order declaring the entire city under ECQ due to the sudden rise of COVID-19 positive cases following the return of several Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

City Information Officer Paul Bacungan said the city hall will be also by shut down for two days to pave the way for disinfection since most of the personnel had direct contact with the chief executive.

Local transmission has also been detected by the City Epidemiology and Surveilance Unit (CESU) in some of the barangays of the City.

“Hindi na rin natin maiwasan na makasalamuha ang ibat ibang tao, lalo na dami ring nag-uuwian at gusto makabalik ng Isabela. Ilan na sa mga nagpositibo ay ang Locally Stranded Individuals at mayroon ding Overseas Filipino Workers,” said Bacungan.

Bacungan said a massive contact tracing will be conducted to ascertain the number of COVID-19 cases. The city has 15 active cases. (Liezle Basa Inigo)

