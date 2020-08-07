NBI validating Wirecard executive’s death

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Friday that investigators are validating reports that former Wirecard Asia executive Christopher Bauer who is the subject of an ongoing investigation has died in the Philippines.

“On July 27 one Christopher Reinhard Bauer reportedly died, according to the Office of the Civil Registrar of Parañaque City,” Guevarra said.

“We are now securing a copy of the deceased’s death certificate, burial permit, and other relevant records in order to confirm if he is the same person subject of the ongoing investigation, as well as find out the cause of his death,” Guevarra assured.

The justice secretary ordered last June 24 the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to work closely with the Anti-Money Laundering Councel (AMLC) in investigating German fintech firm Wirecard which found itself in a scandal following the discovery of accounting irregularities which showed that it has $2.1 billion missing.

Guevarra confirmed that “Christopher Bauer is part of an ongoing NBI/AMLC investigation on the Wirecard fraud.”

“It appears that he was a former executive of Wirecard Asia. In 2015 an inward remittance to his account from Wirecard Asia was noted, reportedly for consultancy services rendered,” he disclosed.

Guevarra said the NBI has subpoenaed Paranaque City’s health officer and the civil registrar to submit Bauer’s death certificate, burial permit, and other relevant records.

The other persons the NBI is also investigating include former Wirecard AG chief operating officer (COO) Jan Marsalek and former Department of Transportation (DOTr) Assistant Secretary Mark Tolentino.

Tolentino has already visited the NBI last June 29 to face investigators.

NBI is also checking on reports that Marsalek has been in the Philippines this year. (Jeffrey Damicog)

