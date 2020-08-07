Police colonel caught driving stolen car

Authorities have arrested a police colonel who was allegedly caught driving a carnapped vehicle in San Mateo, Rizal, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported Friday.

A report reaching Camp Crame in Quezon City identified the suspect as Police Lieutenant Colonel Renato Castillo, 46, assigned to the Regional Police Holding and Accounting Section of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO-RPHAS).

According to the report, joint operatives of the NCRPO and Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG) conducted a dragnet operation to apprehend Castillo in Barangay Silangan around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Castillo was placed under surveillance for almost three weeks after the PNP received reports about his alleged possession of a stolen vehicle.

The report said Castillo was caught driving a red Toyota Innova with plate number AAM 3350 when he was flagged down by the arresting team.

Upon verification, it was found out that the Innova was reported as stolen while parked unattended in Quezon City on August 5, 2014 as reported by its owner, Jonnel Sangalang.

Further, the vehicle was included in the record of “nationwide alarm” by the PNP’s Highway Patrol Group (HPG), the report said.

It was also learned that the plate number of the Innova was fake and assigned to a different car, an Isuzu DMax model. The original plate number of the Innova is WKO-650.

The report further stated that Castillo was serving a 30-day suspension for “serious irregularities in the performance of his duty.”

Seized from Castillo were the carnapped Innova, his service firearm, and his cellular phone.

Investigators have conducted a follow-up investigation to determine how the stolen car ended up in Castillo’s possession.

Castillo was brought to the IMEG headquarters in Camp Crame for booking process and taking of mugshots.

Meanwhile, the stolen car was turned over to the PNP HPG for proper disposition.

Castillo is facing multiple charges for violation of Republic Act 10883 or The New Anti-Carnapping Law, RA No. 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and RA No. 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standard for Public Officials and Employees. (Martin A. Sadongdong)

