DoH: Be cautious in interpreting COVID-19 data

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By ANALOU DE VERA*

The Department of Health (DoH) has called on the public to be cautious in comparing the Philippines with other nations in terms of the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire made the call on Friday after the country surpassed Indonesia as the nation with the most number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.

“Opo, pwede tayong magkumpara at mag-benchmark when it comes to total numbers. Nakikita naman po talaga na mataas ang numero natin. Pero pag tayo ay nag a-analyze, we have to put it in context,” said Vergeire in a press briefing.

Vergeire said that various components should be considered when comparing the COVID-19 data of different countries.

“We have to interpret it cautiously kasi magkakaiba nga po ang sistema at populasyon,” she said.

The DoH confirmed on Friday 3,379 more COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, pushing the nationwide tally to 122,754 cases with 53,734 active cases.

DoH data showed that the National Capital Region recorded the highest number of new cases with 1,846, followed by Rizal province with 314, Laguna with 276, Cavite with 145, and Quezon with 66 new infections.

Meanwhile, the number of those who died increased to 2,168 after 24 more succumbed to COVID-19. The country’s recoveries rose by 96 to 66,852.

There were “85 duplicates that were removed from the total case count,” the DoH said.

To note, the number of cases in Indonesia stood at 118,753 with 37,587 active cases as of Thursday, August 6.

“Isa po sa kadahilanan kung bakit mataas ang kaso na naitatala natin ay dahil nag-expand po tayo ng kapasidad for testing (One of the reasons why we have high number of recorded cases is because we have expanded our testing capacity),” she added.

As of August 5, the country has conducted a total of 1,667,831 tests on 1,557,105 individuals. There are now also 100 laboratories in the Philippines that can conduct the COVID-19 test with an average daily testing capacity of 28,000.

comments