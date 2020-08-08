Ex-NPA rebels, supporters get gov’t aid

BY ZALDY COMANDA

BAGUIO CITY – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) through the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) distributed financial assistance amounting to P15 million to 63 former rebels (FRs) and 124 mass supporters of the communist movement in the region.

Trisha Marie Dogup, ECLIP focal person of the DILG-Cordillera, said they are committed to implement the E-CLIP program, which is in line with President Duterte’s advocacy in reintegrating former rebels (FR’s) back to society and helping improve their living conditions in the face financial and health crisis.

Of the P15 million, P6.4 million, she said, went for firearms remuneration and P3.2 million for reintegration assistance.

They also allotted P2.7 million for immediate assistance and another P2.7 million for their livelihood.

Dogup added that the reintegration of the FRs in mainstream society will be monitored by the government, particularly their safety as well as those of their families.

She also extended the invitation for other rebels still in the mountains to come down and avail of the reintegration program of government. (Zaldy Comanda)

