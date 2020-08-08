Former Manila Mayor Lim battles COVID-19

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By MINKA S. TIANGCO

Former Manila Mayor Alfredo Lim is “making good progress” in his battle against the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19), his chief-of-staff said on Friday.

In an official statement, Ric de Guzman appealed to the public to give Lim’s family privacy during this time.

“On behalf of the family of former Mayor Fred Lim, we appeal to everyone to please give us some moments of privacy as we focus on Mayor Lim’s swift recovery from his current illness,” he said.

“We thank all those who have expressed concern and offered prayers for him and us during these trying times. Please continue praying for him as we all do,” he added.

Lim, 90, was reportedly confined in a government hospital after contracting the disease.

Dubbed as Manila’s “Dirty Harry” for his no none-sense anti-crime campaigns, Lim served as mayor of the capital city twice — from 1992 to 1998 and from 2007 to 2013. He also served as senator from 2004 to 2007.

comments