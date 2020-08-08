Girl drowns, 2 missing in Cagayan River

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY LIEZLE BASA INIGO

ISABELA – A 13-year-old student drowned while two others went missing while swimming in Cagayan River in Barangay Baringin Norte, Cauayan City, Isabela on Friday.

Police said the body of student Precious Calati, a resident of Barangay Labinab, Cauayan City, was found floating in the river at around 12:40 a.m.

Her companions Jessa Mae Ballad, 15, and Nerish Domingo 15, were still missing as of press time.

The three students went to Barangay Baringin Norte for picnic and swimming.

The trio disappeared in the water while swimming, police learned.

Police said rescue teams have been deployed to search for the two missing students. (Liezle Basa Inigo)

comments