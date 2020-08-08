Hopes up with Russian vaccine ready by October

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IN a world desperate for a vaccine against COVID-19, it does not matter who develops it first and who can mass produce it for the waiting billions of people around the world. Three possible vaccines being developed in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China are often mentioned as close to final testing and approval. But these three are expected be ready and available by December at the earliest.

Last Wednesday, Russia came out with a report that it will start a mass vaccination of its teachers and health care workers this October with a vaccine that will have a Phase III trial in August. The World Health Organization maintains a list of worldwide vaccine trials but it does not have a Russian Phase III trial on its list.

Western officials thus suspect that Russian officials are out to use their vaccine as a propaganda tool. It would be a symbol of national pride if Russia could have a vaccine for the COVID-19 pandemic ahead of all other nations.

Russia has the scientists and the research facilities to do this. In the Soviet era, Russia’s doctors led the world in research on viruses. Russia said its COVID-19 vaccine is based on a design which Russian scientists developed to fight the Ebola virus in 2013. The new vaccine, expected to be approved in October, is said to be similar to a vaccine being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca in the UK.

Next to the UK vaccine among the most promising vaccine developments is that of Pfizer of the US and German biotech group BioNTech. The Trump administration has already contracted to get 100 million doses of this vaccine for the American people at a cost of $1.95 billion.

A third leading prospect is a vaccine being developed by CanSino Biologics and China’s military research unit. Our own President Duterte has said China President Xi Jinping has promised the Philippines will be among the first nations with which it will share this vaccine.

Before Russia’s announcement, the earliest a COVID-19 vaccine was expected was December this year. Russia has now announced it will start mass vaccinating its own people this October, just two months from now. Regardless of any political or any propaganda value this may give Russia, we welcome this development.

The COVID-19 has continued unabated around the world, including our own country which has just reverted Metro Manila and Calabarzon to the restrictions of a Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ). Only a vaccine will stop its worldwide surge and the first of those vaccines may be ready by October.

comments