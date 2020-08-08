New TV5

BY NESTOR CUARTERO

PROGRAMS, NOT STARS: “We are looking at programs, not stars,’’ stated Perci Intalan, new programming head of TV5 during a video media conference Aug. 6.

By that, Perci meant that network is appraising proposals for shows from suppliers of content from outside instead of going out of their way to hunt down or sign up actors.

The TV executive-filmmaker’s explanation was in response to a question whether or not TV5 was interested in signing up big names from ABS-CBN who have suddenly been displaced following the July 10 cancellation of network’s franchise.

Throughout the tele-conference, Perci intoned repeatedly, “Our doors are open to all those who want to work with us.’’

Perci was simply echoing an earlier statement by Cignal TV and TV5 Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan who said, “We are revving up our entertainment content creation and will need creatives, talents, directors, scriptwriters, cameramen, etc.”

PARTNERSHIP: TV5 President and CEO Robert Galang announced a new partnership between the network and Cignal TV, its major block timer.

The partnership opens the floor to producers who may enter their shows on TV5 in a block timer capacity. One of the early birds to do so is TAPE president Tony Tuviera, who’s launching several shows on the revitalized channel simultaneously.

One of these is new morning show, “Chika, BESH! (Basta Everyday Super Happy),” which brings together Pokwang, Pauleen Luna, and Ria Atayde.

Two new game shows are courtesy of TAPE: “Bawal na Game Show,” hosted by “Eat Bulaga” mainstays Wally Bayola and Paolo Ballesteros; and “Fill in the Bank” by Jose Manalo and Pokwang.

TV5’s new shows are slated to premiere on Aug. 15.

MORE NEW SHOWS: Here are a few more new shows to watch out for on the new TV5.

“Fit for Life:” Fitness-centric show hosted by Jessy Mendiola will draw from her own fitness transformation.

“Usapang Real Life with Luchi Cruz-Valdez:” Intimate conversations on real, personal issues.

“Bangon Talentadong Pinoy:” Comebacking talent show reflects the creativity of Filipino artists. Hosted anew by Ryan Agoncillo, who will be joined by John Arcilla, Janice de Belen and Joross Gamboa as talent scouts.

A major new asset is the NBA, now airing live on Cignal TV, TV5 and One Sports.

