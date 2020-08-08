NPA officer killed in Laguna gunfight

BY DANNY ESTACIO

LAGUNA – Another high-ranking New People’s Army (NPA) rebel was killed Saturday morning when he shot it out with a composite team of police and military at Sitio Buo, Barangay San Antonio, Kalayaan, Laguna, police reported.

Laguna Police provincial director Colonel Serafin Petalio II identified the rebel as Mario Caraig, alias Ka Jetro and Dan, secretary-general of Sub-Regional Military Area (SRMA)-4C of Cavite and Batangas provinces.

Petalio said members of the Provincial Intelligence Unit of Laguna Police Provincial Office, 2nd Laguna Mobile Force Company, and 202nd Infantry Brigade were conducting follow-up operation to neutralize the group of Caraig when the rebels reportedly fired upon them.

The government forces fired back and wounded Caraig. He was declared dead on arrival at the General Cailles District Hospital in Pakil, Laguna.

Police recovered from the crime scene two hand grenades, a .45-caliber pistol, a .9mm pistol, two books and other subversive documents.

He was tagged as one of region’s most wanted persons for charges ranging from multiple attempted murders to multiple murders since Sept. 26, 2008.

Petalio added that based on the intelligence report, Caraig was also wounded during their encounter with government forces on August 4 at Sitio Balatkahoy, Barangay San Antonio, Kalayaan, Laguna. (Danny Estacio)

