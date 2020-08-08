One of ostriches that ran loose in QC dies

BY JOSEPH PEDRAJAS

One of the two ostriches that ran loose in Quezon City early this week has died due to stress, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Undersecretary Benny Antiporda said Saturday, citing the statement of the birds’ owner.

However, Antiporda added that the DENR would still launch an investigation to verify the matter.

“Pero di po agad agad maniniwala ang DENR, unless makita natin ‘yung bangkay noong ostrich,” he said.

The DENR official disclosed that the other ostrich has already been turned over to the department’s Wildlife Rescue Center at around 1:30 p.m. of Friday.

Antiporda said in a video message that they would invite the birds’ owner, Jonathan Cruz, for a technical conference and investigation into the matter.

He said this is because the DENR is still clueless why the ostriches were found running on the loose inside Mapayapa Village on Tuesday if their owner actually resides in Barangay Balingasa, some 13 kilometers away.

He added that the DENR is also wondering why the ostriches were in Quezon City if they should be in Nueva Ecija based on their permit to transport.

“But since there’s a show of good faith through surrendering the remaining ostrich, we would be giving them opportunity to explain…so they could say what they want to tell. Rest assured that the welfare of the bird will be given value],” Antiporda said, adding that appropriate charges will be filed against the owner once proven that he committed violation and negligence. (Joseph Pedrajas)

