Top PhilHealth execs sick

By VANNE ELAINE P. TERRAZOLA

Amid the legislative investigation on the alleged anomalies in the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), two officials of the state health insurance corporation have informed the Senate about their medical conditions.

The staff of the Senate Committee of the Whole looking into the controversies in the PhilHealth received a medical certificate dated Aug. 7 stating that PhilHealth president and chief executive officer Ricardo Morales was advised to take a leave of absence as he was “immunocompromised and vulnerable to opportunistic infections.”

The doctor said the certification was issued “at the request of Morales for whatever legal purpose it may serve.”

In another letter also dated Aug. 7, PhilHealth Executive Vice President Arnel de Jesus also informed Senate President Vicente Sotto III that he cannot attend the Committee of the Whole’s hearing on Aug. 11.

“I deeply regret to inform you that I will not be able to attend the Senate hearing to discuss and tackle resolutions on the alleged rampant corruption, incompetence, and inefficiency in the PhilHealth…due to an unforeseen medical emergency,” De Jesus said.

He also forwarded a medical certificate stating that he has been admitted in a hospital since Aug. 5 enumerating various health conditions.

Last Aug. 4, senators grilled PhilHealth senior officials over the reported corruption in the agency, particularly the allegedly overpriced Information Technology system project proposed by the management; the promotion of officials who were involved in previous controversies; the questioned reimbursements to select hospitals and health facilities; and the supposed mismanagement of the agency’s funds amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morales, during the hearing, stood firm on the regularity of his agency’s engagements.

“You know, it is not easy to be running PhilHealth even in ordinary times and also lalo na sa panahon na ito. We’re subjected to a 10-hour grilling by the Senate and I think talagang na laspag kami doon,” the PhilHealth chief said in a press briefing while he was explaining the resignation of PhilHealth Senior Vice President for Operations Augustus de Villa Thursday.

For next week’s Senate hearing, officials of the Department of Information and Communications Technology and Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission are expected to shed light on the fresh allegations hounding the PhilHealth.

