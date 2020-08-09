Community hospital in Basilan locked down

- Home
BY ZEA CAPISTRANO
DAVAO CITY – The Basilan Community Hospital, Inc (BASCOM) is temporarily placed under lockdown after five out of its seven employees who were exposed to a COVID-19 patient have tested positive for the virus.
Vina Vasquez, spokesperson of BASCOM said that last July 28, a male patient from Barangay Diki was brought to the hospital after complaining of fever and cough.
“The patient was admitted in the isolation ward becausehe was considered a COVID suspect by the attending physician,” Vasquez added.
She said the patient was tested using rapid testing and he turned out positive for COVID-19 on July 30.
“So as per protocol, kinontact po natin agad ang CHO, at siya ay naswab din at nag-positive on July 30,” she said. (Zea Capistrano)