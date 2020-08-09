Guevarra warns face shield profiteers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By REY G. PANALIGAN

Justice Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra on Sunday warned that face shield profiteers will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law as he urged the public to report them to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

“Any person who has information on overpricing (of face shields) may report the same to the DTI, and the DoJ (Department of Justice) will prosecute violators in accordance with existing laws,” Guevarra said.

Demand for face shields has been on the rise in view of the announcement by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) that commuters have to wear face shields, aside from face masks, starting August 15 as additional protection against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Published reports stated that several groups have criticized the government for imposing the use of face shields and claimed that the use of the gear against COVID-19 would be an additional burden to the poor.

The groups suggested that the face shields be given free to the public.

“It is my hope that the government could provide it (face shield) free under the proposed stimulus bill (Bayanihan to Recover as One) or at least at a subsidized cost,” Guevarra said.

comments