James’ flight to PH cancelled

BY WAYLON GALVEZ

The flight of Rain or Shine’s James Yap back home was cancelled and the return to Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) of Metro Manila could be the reason why.

Yap got a tentative Aug. 11 flight back to the Philippines via Qatar, but was informed by his travel agency a few days later that his airline eventually cancelled the flight from Doha to Manila.

“Na-cancel sayang. Hindi ko din alam kung dahil dun (MECQ)… baka,” said Yap, a former two-time Most Valuable Player and member of the 40 Greatest Players in the PBA.

“Abang uli ng flight para makauwi,” he added. Yap and partner Michela Cazzola are in Italy with their kids Michael James and Francesca Michelle since early June. They are staying at the Cazzola residence in the province of Ravenna, which is about three hours away from Rome.

The family celebrated the fourth birth anniversary of Michael James – who Yap fondly calls “Bugoy” – last Saturday. Last month, their daughter Francesca Michelle turned two.

Although he is in Italy, the 6-foot-2 Yap continues to workout. His regimen includes running, lifting weights at a local gym, yoga at a park, and shooting drills in public basketball court.

“Kahit naman na andito ako tuloy lang ako sa pagkundisyon para pagbalik sa Pilipinas, ready ako sakaling balik na din ang ensayo sa Rain or Shine. Importante kundisyon,” said Yap.

