Love in pandemic time

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

Yes, love thrives in pandemic time. In some instances, the forced lockdown made lovers grow closer to each other.

Take Kapuso stars Tom Rodriguez and Carla Abellana. They now share a love nest. Tom and Carla plan to get married when things normalize. In the meantime, they share household chores.

Tom is Fil-American. Carla is the granddaughter of legendary beauty and LVN star Delia Razon.

Much closer to each other because of coronavirus pandemic are Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado, both Kapuso talents too. They literally make beautiful music together. After failed romances, Dennis and Jennylyn found each other.

Dennis has a son with former Bb. Pilipinas-World Carlene Aguilar. Jennylyn has a son by actor Patrick Garcia. Carlene and Patrick have found other loves.

Another Kapuso couple very much in love are Rayver Cruz and Janine Gutierrez. They are of marrying age and settling down is on the agenda.

Rayver is from a clan of musicians. Janine is showbiz royalty. Her parents are Lotlot de Leon and Monching Gutierrez. Nora Aunor and Boyet de Leon are her grandparents. Monching’s parents are Eddie Gutierrez and Pilita Corrales.

Other lovers in this time of pandemic. Barbie Forteza and Jak Roberto. Ruru Madrid and Bianca Umali.

How about Ken Chan and Rita Daniella?

Seems the loveteam is more reel than real.

