Manila mourns death of former Mayor Lim

By JOSEPH PEDRAJAS

The lights of the iconic Manila City Hall clock tower were turned off Saturday night hours after the passing of former mayor Alfredo “Fred” Lim as the city government remembered his feats as a great public servant.

Incumbent Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno” Domagoso said this is Manila’s “own little way” of paying tribute to the former mayor while the country is still battling the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Moreno, who served as Lim’s vice mayor during the latter’s mayoral term from 2007 to 2013, announced in his Facebook Live that his former partner lost his battle against COVID-19.

“Nais ko pong ipabatid sa inyo ang isang malungkot na balita sa atin bilang tiga lungsod, bilang batang Maynila. Si dating Mayor Alfredo Lim ay sumakabilang buhay na po, dala nang pagkaka-infection nya sa COVID-19,” he said.

“Ilang araw na po ang nakakaraan ngunit di na po kinaya ng kanyang katawan (He had been admitted at the hospital for several days, but he could no longer continue fighting),” he added.

Lim was 90.

Moreno said that there “are a lot of things” to give and words to say to Lim. But the city can only show its respect to him for now by turning the lights off of the clock tower as “the proper time is yet to come.”

The iconic clock tower, which was completed in the 1930s, is the largest clock tower in the Philippines, reaching close to 100 feet in elevation. It is being illuminated every evening.

Moreno cited Lim’s contributions in the city of Manila, including his hospital projects that still benefit the residents up until now.

“Hindi natin makakalimutan ang paglilingkod nya sa ating lungsod. Sapagkat hanggang sa ngayon ay patuloy na pinakikibangan ng mga batang Maynila ang mga program at proyekto ng minamahal nating mayor. Ilan dyan ay patuloy na nakikita ninyo, Sta. Ana Hospital, Gat Andres Bonifacio, Sampaloc (We could not forget his service to the public, because until now, we still benefit from his programs and projects. Some of those that we still enjoy are the Sta. Ana, Gat Andres Bonifacio and Sampaloc hospitals),” he said.

“Ang isa sa pinakamalaki na di makakalimutan na program ng ating dating mayor ay ang Unibersidad de Manila na ito’y nagbibigay ng libreng tertiary education na hanggang ngayon ay nagagamit ng mahihirap nating kababayan na nagnanais na magkamit ng edukasyon,” he added.

Moreno said Lim had dedicated 50 years of his life to public service.

Former Mayor Joseph Estrada also expressed his grief over the passing of Lim, his erstwhile political opponent.

“Magkatungali man kami sa pulitika, alam ko na iisa lang ang aming hangarin, ang mabigyan ng magandang buhay ang mahihirap nating mga kababayan lalo na ang Masang Manilenyo, Estrada said in his Facebook post.

“Hinding hindi ka malilimutan ng Maynila,” he added.

Malacañang has also relayed its condolences to the family, friends, loved ones, and supporters of the former mayor and said his legacy would be his efforts to curb illegal drugs and criminality.

“The nation, particularly the City of Manila, remembers Mayor Lim for his tough stance against criminality and drugs,” Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.

“He left a legacy of law and order to his constituents,” he added.

Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Manila Bishop Broderick Pabillo has also expressed sadness over Lim’s death.

In an interview Saturday, he said Lim has done a lot “to serve the country and the city of Manila.”

Pabillo added that he will remember Lim as someone giving “free education and medical services” to the poor of Manila.

“I condole with the family of Mayor Lim. May God give him eternal rest,” he said.

“The Manila Cathedral is one with the City of Manila in mourning the passing away of former Mayor Alfredo S. Lim,” the cathedral said in a Facebook post.

“As the father of the city, Mayor Lim frequented the Manila Cathedral during special events and maintained a good relationship with the Church,” it further read.

The Archdiocesan Shrine of Sto. Nino in Tondo, condoled with the family left behind by Lim.

“Rest assured of our prayers in all our masses for the eternal repose of his soul,” the shrine said in its Facebook page.

Lim, dubbed as the country’s “Dirty Harry” for his tough anti-crime policies, served as superintendent of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Academy and director of the Western Police District.

After retiring from the police force as Major General, he became the director of the National Bureau of Investigation.

He was later elected as mayor of Manila in 1992 and was reelected in 1995. He ran for President in 1998 but lost to Estrada.

Lim was appointed as Interior Secretary from 2000 to 2001 and was voted Senator in 2004.

After his senate stint, Lim was again elected as Mayor of Manila and served from 2007 to 2013. He ran for the same post in 2019 but lost the post to Moreno. (with reports from Argyll Geducos & Leslie Ann Aquino)

